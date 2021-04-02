Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its target price hoisted by Truist Securities from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CPE. Johnson Rice upgraded Callon Petroleum from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.16.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $40.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -0.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $42.31.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $295.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.57 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $45,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,043. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,355,000 after acquiring an additional 62,407 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 74,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 34,488 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $947,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,017 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.