Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) COO Tamara Ward Sells 11,954 Shares

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) COO Tamara Ward sold 11,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $440,026.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CWH traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.92. The stock had a trading volume of 848,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,620. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $44.10.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.22. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently -55.38%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 358,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,715 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 48,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 17,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.