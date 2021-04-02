Canaccord Genuity Increases Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target to C$3.50

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 21.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC upped their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.11.

BNE opened at C$4.45 on Wednesday. Bonterra Energy has a one year low of C$0.98 and a one year high of C$4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$149.12 million and a PE ratio of -0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.52, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$31.76 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bonterra Energy will post 0.2275472 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Frederick Fink acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.66 per share, with a total value of C$31,906.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,168,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,084,254.81. Insiders have bought 77,100 shares of company stock worth $221,647 in the last ninety days.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

