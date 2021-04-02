Canaccord Genuity Raises Strix Group (LON:KETL) Price Target to GBX 310

Strix Group (LON:KETL) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

LON:KETL opened at GBX 269.50 ($3.52) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 262.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 238.49. Strix Group has a 52 week low of GBX 137.77 ($1.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 295.32 ($3.86). The stock has a market capitalization of £554.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a GBX 5.25 ($0.07) dividend. This is a boost from Strix Group’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Strix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.66%.

About Strix Group

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls and other complementary water products for use in temperature control, steam management, and water filtration applications worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

