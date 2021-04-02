Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Top Pick” Rating for Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP)

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 103.30% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

LON TXP opened at GBX 91 ($1.19) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £189.92 million and a PE ratio of -15.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 149.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 126.47. Touchstone Exploration has a 1-year low of GBX 22.20 ($0.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 178 ($2.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and 3 exploration blocks.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.