Canaccord Genuity Trims Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Target Price to C$11.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

HBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Eight Capital upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cormark upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. CIBC upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.75 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.27.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$9.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55. The firm has a market cap of C$2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.47. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$2.40 and a twelve month high of C$10.58.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$420.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$367.89 million. Equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -2.66%.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total value of C$71,644.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,081,337.28.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

