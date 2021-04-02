Canaccord Genuity Upgrades Genel Energy plc (GENL.L) (LON:GENL) to Buy

Genel Energy plc (GENL.L) (LON:GENL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 195 ($2.55). Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.09% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Genel Energy plc (GENL.L) stock opened at GBX 170.60 ($2.23) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 174.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 144.33. Genel Energy plc has a 12 month low of GBX 89.50 ($1.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 194.80 ($2.55). The firm has a market cap of £473.71 million and a PE ratio of -1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.51.

Get Genel Energy plc (GENL.L) alerts:

Genel Energy plc (GENL.L) Company Profile

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil Producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi oil and gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy plc (GENL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy plc (GENL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.