Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 242,910 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 104.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 475,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,910 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 25,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 13,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 41,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $57.39 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

