Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 73.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,776 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $17,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $301.07 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.77 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.74. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.67, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.94.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

