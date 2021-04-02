Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 204,212 Shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 3,523.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 210,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 204,212 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Grubhub were worth $15,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 749.5% in the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,510,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $181,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,530 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Grubhub by 57.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $193,031,000 after purchasing an additional 976,885 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in Grubhub by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,808,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,827,000 after acquiring an additional 503,100 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,924,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $142,918,000 after purchasing an additional 468,220 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Grubhub by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,132,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,143,000 after purchasing an additional 464,224 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $261,310.00. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $75,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,635 shares in the company, valued at $352,074.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,638 shares of company stock worth $790,031. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB opened at $63.38 on Friday. Grubhub Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $85.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.17 and its 200-day moving average is $71.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $503.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.46 million. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.94.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

