Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $18.54 Million Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,220 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Prudential Financial worth $18,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $92.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.04 and a fifty-two week high of $95.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.35%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

