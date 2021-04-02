Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $20.90 Million Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $20,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 142.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $273.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.11 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.29. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $116.00 and a 12-month high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

