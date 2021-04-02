Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $22.23 Million in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 545,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,226,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $307,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,843 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $30,019,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 85.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,320,627 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,130,000 after acquiring an additional 606,718 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 1,035.9% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 443,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,076,000 after acquiring an additional 404,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bayview Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,810,000 after purchasing an additional 330,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FBC shares. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $45.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $51.58. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.79.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 6.94%.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.