Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 46,894 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,894 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of Vulcan Materials worth $16,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $166.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $176.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.33.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 31.49%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

