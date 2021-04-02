Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Receives C$35.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$35.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB downgraded shares of Canadian Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

CU stock opened at C$33.76 on Tuesday. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of C$29.37 and a twelve month high of C$36.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.05.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$881.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Utilities will post 2.1300003 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.74, for a total transaction of C$84,099.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,242 shares in the company, valued at C$1,341,675.87. Insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $136,478 over the last 90 days.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

