Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Short Interest Update

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 530,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 142.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CFPUF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.07. 1,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.49. Canfor Pulp Products has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFPUF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

