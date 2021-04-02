Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 525 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $28,257,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 272,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $4,095,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 11,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total value of $1,423,807.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,242 shares of company stock worth $12,210,520 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $132.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.45. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $466.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.98 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

