Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 442 Shares of TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in TC PipeLines were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in TC PipeLines in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in TC PipeLines by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of TC PipeLines by 10,143.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,315,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,735,000 after buying an additional 1,302,440 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in TC PipeLines by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,267,000 after acquiring an additional 8,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in TC PipeLines by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 666,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,626,000 after buying an additional 334,893 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCP opened at $30.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.81. TC PipeLines, LP has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.74 million. TC PipeLines had a net margin of 71.68% and a return on equity of 36.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TC PipeLines, LP will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. TC PipeLines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TCP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of TC PipeLines in a research note on Monday, March 8th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of TC PipeLines from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of TC PipeLines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of TC PipeLines in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.9 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

