CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Announces Earnings Results

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of KMX stock traded down $9.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,638,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,385. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $136.54.

In related news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 7,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $921,653.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,312.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 17,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $1,898,981.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,711.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 401,275 shares of company stock worth $46,173,632. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.88.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

