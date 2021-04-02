CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $123.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. CarMax has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $136.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

Get CarMax alerts:

In other CarMax news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total value of $1,537,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 7,872 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $921,653.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,312.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 401,275 shares of company stock valued at $46,173,632 in the last ninety days. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Northcoast Research raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.88.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.