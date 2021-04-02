CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $123.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $136.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.46.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.88.

In related news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 17,861 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $1,898,981.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,711.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 20,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $2,501,901.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,666.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 401,275 shares of company stock worth $46,173,632 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

