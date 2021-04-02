Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCL. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Macquarie raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.38.

NYSE:CCL opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day moving average is $20.15. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The company had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.89 million. Equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,188.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575,179 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $90,972,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $85,563,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $60,846,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

