Carole Ho Sells 2,822 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) insider Carole Ho sold 2,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $154,137.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Carole Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Carole Ho sold 3,156 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total value of $221,961.48.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Carole Ho sold 1,470 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $109,779.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $55.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 2.00. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $93.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.66 and a 200 day moving average of $61.89.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $316.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.98 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.63.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

