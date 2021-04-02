Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the February 28th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CRRFY traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 68,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,131. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.41. Carrefour has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $4.78.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

