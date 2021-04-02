Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $53.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $41.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CARR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.60.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $42.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.94. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $43.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 47,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $1,149,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $408,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.