Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carter Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Carter Bank & Trust. It offer checking, savings, retirement, money market accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit as well as loans. Carter Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Carter Bank & Trust, is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $16.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Carter Bankshares from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of CARE traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 47,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,614. Carter Bankshares has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARE. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 325.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 30.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investment; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

