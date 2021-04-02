Caspian (CSP) Price Tops $0.0223

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Caspian has a total market cap of $9.99 million and approximately $310,225.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caspian coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Caspian has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Caspian Coin Profile

Caspian is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

