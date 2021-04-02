Castweet (CTT) Reaches One Day Volume of $130,376.00

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Castweet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Castweet has a total market cap of $236,704.62 and $130,376.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Castweet has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Castweet

CTT is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com. Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Castweet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

