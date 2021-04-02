Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Lifted by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 627.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 148,676 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $31,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,050,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,787,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,206. The stock has a market cap of $126.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $237.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.05.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

