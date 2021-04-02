Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cavco Industries, Inc. designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. The Company is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments, marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes and Chariot Eagle. The Company is also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins, and systems-built commercial structures. Cavco Industries is focused on building quality, energy efficient homes for the modern day home buyer. Green building involves the creation of an energy efficient envelope including higher utilization of renewable materials. These homes provide environmentally-friendly maintenance requirements, high indoor air quality, specially designed ventilation systems, best use of space, and passive solar orientation. “

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $232.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.49. Cavco Industries has a fifty-two week low of $108.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $288.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.40 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Cavco Industries will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. SG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 97,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,021,000 after purchasing an additional 40,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,605,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,711,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after acquiring an additional 30,689 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

