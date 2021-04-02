CCM Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,658 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 355.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 47,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 69,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.30. 12,885,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,703,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $241.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.10. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.06.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

