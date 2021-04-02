CCM Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.2% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,370,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,092.23.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $67.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,129.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,994,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,304. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,075.08 and a one year high of $2,145.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,058.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,792.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

