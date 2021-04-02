CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $13.99 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 2.0% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $13,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,802,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.45.

TMO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $456.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,505. The stock has a market cap of $179.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $470.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.03 and a twelve month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

