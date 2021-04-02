CCM Investment Advisers LLC Increases Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after acquiring an additional 179,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,932,000 after acquiring an additional 100,538 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 8,402.7% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 76,885 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,684,000 after acquiring an additional 76,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $52.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,382.46. The company had a trading volume of 248,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,299.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2,042.00. The company has a market capitalization of $97.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.76, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,203.08 and a 12-month high of $2,469.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $23.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Booking in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,237.87.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.