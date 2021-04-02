CCM Investment Advisers LLC Sells 576 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,923 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up about 1.8% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.19. 6,020,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,690,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $81.33 and a 52-week high of $120.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

