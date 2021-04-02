CEEK VR (CEEK) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $174,065.00

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and $174,065.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 58.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 665,544,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

