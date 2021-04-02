Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Celanese from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.74.

Get Celanese alerts:

NYSE CE opened at $151.89 on Thursday. Celanese has a 52-week low of $66.53 and a 52-week high of $155.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.62 and a 200-day moving average of $129.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Celanese will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total transaction of $103,117.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,832.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Celanese by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,691,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,743,000 after acquiring an additional 13,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,262,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,956,000 after buying an additional 27,580 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,718,000 after buying an additional 533,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 704,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,562,000 after buying an additional 95,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.