Celo Hits One Day Volume of $17.41 Million (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Celo coin can now be purchased for $4.48 or 0.00007502 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Celo has traded 22.8% higher against the dollar. Celo has a market cap of $917.64 million and $17.41 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Celo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00065773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.39 or 0.00293612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006389 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00090766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.26 or 0.00743700 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00029571 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009971 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,757,368 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg. The official website for Celo is celo.org. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg.

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.