Central Valley Community Bancorp Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $18.95 on Thursday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $21.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.19. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $19.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $39,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,122.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 286.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. 45.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

