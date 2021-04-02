Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 2,669 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

Get iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:MEAR opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average of $50.21. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $50.17.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.