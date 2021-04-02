Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,521,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 6.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 704,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 40,986 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 4.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 435,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 126.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 17,017 shares in the last quarter. 48.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CIM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Chimera Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of CIM stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average is $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Chimera Investment had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

