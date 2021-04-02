Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,664,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,097 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,211,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,139,000 after buying an additional 1,786,139 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 388.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,577,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 267.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,525,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,177 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CARR opened at $42.02 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $43.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

