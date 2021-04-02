Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,764 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,286 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,078.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,946,612.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at $757,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Johnson Rice began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Argus raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.06.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $33.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -375.07 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.62. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

