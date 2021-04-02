Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 5,990 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 380,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,967,000 after purchasing an additional 18,718 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 125,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 19,670 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $47.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $28.72 and a one year high of $47.10.

