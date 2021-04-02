Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 148.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,039,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $546,304,000 after buying an additional 4,201,988 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $363,739,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,297 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in JD.com by 530.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,628,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $231,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JD.com by 110.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,206,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $326,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,588 shares in the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.30.

NASDAQ JD opened at $84.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.26 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

