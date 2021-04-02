Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 51 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $366.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,660,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $357.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,465 shares in the company, valued at $13,392,988.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 23,261 shares of company stock worth $8,454,063 over the last quarter. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $417.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $270.10 and a 1 year high of $424.05. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $390.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.19.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.15 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

