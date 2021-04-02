Cetera Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,825 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 196.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 94,307 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 109,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 264.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 6.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 28.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 120,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,424,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $132.00 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $169.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,885.98 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.15 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CYBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson upgraded CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.14.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

