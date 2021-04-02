Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 128.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 527.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TEL opened at $130.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.47. The company has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $57.53 and a 52 week high of $136.01.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,202.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 263,445 shares of company stock valued at $34,109,286. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.93.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

