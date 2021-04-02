Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HACK. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 49,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 61,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 22,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HACK opened at $55.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.82. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $64.36.

