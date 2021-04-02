Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 702 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCF National Bank boosted its stake in Corning by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 53,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 122,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 14,398 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 23,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 108,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 78,990 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $43.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.49. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $44.12. The company has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.95, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 66,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $2,677,322.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,460,954.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Insiders have sold a total of 303,496 shares of company stock worth $11,806,697 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.